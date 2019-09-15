Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $5.41 Million; As Wr Berkley (WRB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Raised Stake

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 62,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.11 million, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 970,182 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (WRB) by 79.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 32,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 74,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90 million, up from 41,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 443,730 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) by 62,718 shares to 394,773 shares, valued at $44.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 42,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,578 shares, and cut its stake in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 14,383 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $92.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 633,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Comm Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Landscape Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 15,522 were reported by Rampart Mgmt Communications Ltd Llc. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.07M shares. National Pension Ser holds 0.07% or 257,393 shares in its portfolio. Next Fin Gp invested in 0.06% or 6,177 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 2,578 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 52,008 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited has 5,907 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Glenmede Na has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 2.32M are held by Brown Advisory Inc. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 6,250 shares.

