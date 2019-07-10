Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Makaira Partners Trimmed Its Position by $1.12 Million as Valuation Rose; Maryland Capital Management Position In Chevron (CVX) Was Raised

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17M, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.86. About 109,309 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 4,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,239 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, up from 43,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $125.23. About 1.11 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.62M for 16.39 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 274,137 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Incorporated has 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Tarbox Family Office holds 32 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associate holds 0.01% or 108,533 shares in its portfolio. 22,666 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Com. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 284,427 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 584,317 shares. 62,364 are held by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Avenir invested 5.12% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. Steinberg Asset Mngmt reported 12,145 shares. 7,654 were reported by Trexquant Lp. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Superdividend Etf (SDIV) by 30,269 shares to 184,797 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 4,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,683 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset North America Inc has invested 0.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mcf Lc owns 2,728 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aviva Plc has 818,481 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Company owns 2,342 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc reported 19,708 shares. Lafayette Invests, Maryland-based fund reported 4,793 shares. Northside Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,846 shares. Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.75% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 6,769 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 79,690 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. First Bancorp & Tru Of Newtown has 1.23% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Evercore Wealth Management invested in 0.83% or 209,086 shares. Connors Investor Svcs stated it has 99,081 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 164,930 shares. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 14,647 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L had sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808 on Monday, February 4.

