Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Junto Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding; As Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Stock Rose, Inca Investments Has Decreased Holding

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 136.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 500,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 868,110 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.38M, up from 367,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $84.65. About 957,550 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 809,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.93M, down from 858,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $98.78. About 196,131 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $3.22, EST. $2.78; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $136.5 million and EPS of $3.22 for the First Quarter of 2018; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q $3.22; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Capacity Up 12.1%; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.22; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings: March Revenue Passenger Miles Up 10.4; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS FEB. SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 10.6% :CPA US; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 ASM 2,090.7 MLN, UP 12.1%

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.36 million shares to 5.12M shares, valued at $31.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 45,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,736 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0.02% or 1.32 million shares. Wellington Group Inc Llp has 0.06% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 3.07M shares. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owns 697,988 shares. Moreover, Weitz Investment Mgmt Inc has 3.17% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 919,250 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 2,591 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 24,060 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 1,227 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg reported 0.01% stake. Barr E S invested 2.75% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). First Personal Serv owns 1,614 shares. 48,966 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mgmt. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 61,847 shares. 14,379 were accumulated by Umb Bankshares N A Mo. Tru Com Of Virginia Va accumulated 11,889 shares. Sarasin And Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 170,827 shares.

