Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Rose, Dorsal Capital Management Has Trimmed by $25.10 Million Its Holding

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc analyzed 239,000 shares as the company's stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 461,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.66M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $94.03. About 933,345 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500.

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 115,635 shares as the company's stock rose 23.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,454 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.90M, up from 842,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.39. About 3.56M shares traded or 105.20% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Capital Ltd Com reported 92,227 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 7,970 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 90 shares. Moreover, Ariel Llc has 0.3% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 342,801 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 15,197 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bamco New York has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). National Pension Ser invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Fenimore Asset Mngmt owns 2.58% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 1.02M shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 0.24% or 31,080 shares in its portfolio. Graybill Bartz Assoc Limited reported 2.71% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.02% or 31,889 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd accumulated 77,551 shares.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 118,642 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $26.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh by 51,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,554 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $128.69 million for 22.18 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.

