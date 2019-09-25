Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Group One Trading LP Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose; General Mills (GIS) Share Price Rose While Shikiar Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 91.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 60,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 5,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $309,000, down from 66,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 3.31M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 94.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 6,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35,000, down from 6,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.74. About 6.40 million shares traded or 322.46% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (Call) by 240,500 shares to 267,700 shares, valued at $8.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In (Put) by 82,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (NYSE:TGH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 11,589 shares. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 53,010 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 527 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 22,151 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Corp Mi invested 0.82% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Brown Advisory Limited Liability Co, Maryland-based fund reported 3,484 shares. Logan Mngmt has 0.12% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) Limited has 0.06% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 38,217 shares. Cornerstone holds 2,576 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 233 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0% or 4,822 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 8,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,046 shares.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: NIO Stalls Out as CarMax Drives Ahead – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Crude Oil Down Over 2% – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Nike, Micron, BlackBerry, Carnival and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For September 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “CarMax Inc (KMX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 11,350 shares to 40,775 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 73,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Telephone & Data Systems Inc P (NYSE:TDJ).