Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Trimmed Its Holding by $360,939; Huber Capital Management Position in Citigroup (C) Has Lowered by $3.19 Million as Market Value Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 1.41M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 51,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 456,535 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41M, down from 507,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup Adopts Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard ASU No. 2014-09 as of Jan. 1; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 09/03/2018 – “Amazing” demographics in Africa â€” and providing jobs for the continent’s vast young population â€” is an area of opportunity, one Citigroup expert told CNBC; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 04/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, Bank of America, Citigroup, Comcast, Intel, Nokia, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,052 shares to 147,589 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Prtn Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 3,219 shares. Barometer Mgmt owns 9,700 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Masters Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Letko Brosseau & Inc has 1.99% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sonata Cap Group reported 5,170 shares stake. 16,680 are owned by Cim Investment Mangement. Montag A & Assocs owns 6,549 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.56% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 296,767 shares. Fayez Sarofim Co invested in 14,906 shares or 0% of the stock. Ellington Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trust Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 4,839 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Public Limited has 0.51% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 65,901 are owned by Da Davidson & Communication. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Edgar Lomax Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 181,375 shares.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) by 5,544 shares to 23,349 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 17,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Lc has 18,505 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Pathstone Family Office holds 1.42% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 160,446 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.03% or 9,000 shares. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.3% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 21,801 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 1.06 million shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 79,200 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 7,500 shares. Covington Management invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 7,436 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru invested in 121 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 5,902 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why CarMax Stock Popped 10.9% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.