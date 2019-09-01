Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Trimmed Its Holding by $360,939; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Declined, Holder Guardian Capital LP Lowered Holding by $1.67 Million

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 18,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 200,479 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.04M, down from 219,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.02M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 1.01 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Duke Energy (DUK) Cited As Top Defensive Name at RBC Capital – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tower Research Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 207,432 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability invested in 8,125 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 24,397 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mitchell Mgmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 11,965 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company reported 2,416 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 13,675 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi has invested 0.6% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 12,245 were reported by Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Management. Burt Wealth Advsrs has 302 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Communication Limited holds 0.77% or 7,300 shares. 1,999 are owned by Central Comml Bank And Tru Co.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 23,929 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $89.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 214,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 31,369 shares to 112,380 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 274,137 shares. New York-based Guardian Life Com Of America has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). M&T Bank & Trust Corp owns 63,748 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 284,427 shares. London Of Virginia has 1.53% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 2.57M shares. Hl Ser Limited Co invested in 1.12M shares or 1.2% of the stock. Df Dent And invested 2.68% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co holds 1.42% or 160,446 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 409,198 shares. Academy Cap Tx has invested 2.08% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 121,368 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank reported 583,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 718,765 were reported by Makaira Partners Ltd Company. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.29 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,190 shares.