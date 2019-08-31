Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Asset Management Advisors Has Raised Its Holding; Scopia Capital Management LP Increased Its Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Stake

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 1.01M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 168,795 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Service holds 238,575 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Verus Financial Prns Incorporated has 42,124 shares. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated invested 2.15% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 6,776 are owned by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 121,368 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 387,050 shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 84,098 shares. Sei Invests Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 78,694 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 15,197 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 22,523 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorp Division holds 174 shares. Elk Creek Limited Liability Corporation holds 467,537 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). 566,000 are held by Spark Invest Limited Liability Com. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Blackrock stated it has 4.11 million shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Goldman Sachs reported 614,027 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 538,001 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Com holds 0.01% or 8,598 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 6,107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Co has 0.04% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Aqr Mgmt Lc invested in 242,628 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 8,019 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.