Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Asset Management Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Ironwood Investment Counsel Position in Anheuser (BUD) Boosted as Share Price Rose

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.8. About 1.22 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 74.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 21,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,384 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 28,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.68. About 935,183 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 980,992 are owned by Maverick Ltd. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 308,331 shares. Bluestein R H & invested in 0.05% or 10,525 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 610 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 0.17% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Soros Fund Ltd Company holds 20,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mariner Lc holds 0% or 3,351 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 735 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs accumulated 0.04% or 18,090 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 6,308 shares. First Foundation reported 141,470 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability has 272 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 343,966 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 9,460 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN) by 29,845 shares to 11,040 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,309 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Nike, Budweiser among the brands lauding women’s soccer team win – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BofA Slashes Anheuser Busch Price Target, Casts Doubt On Asian IPO – Benzinga” published on January 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AB InBev (BUD) call put ratio 3.6 calls to 1 put after reports of looking to raise up to $9.8B from Hong Kong listing – StreetInsider.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CYH, EROS and BUD – Stockhouse” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Coors Light Sues Bud Light for…Telling the Truth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 29, 2019.