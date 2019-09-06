Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Asset Management Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Raised Stake in Adobe (ADBE) as Shares Rose

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 1,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 30,969 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, up from 29,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $287.11. About 431,201 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $86.8. About 87,494 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 112,200 shares. Vanguard owns 17.99 million shares. Jump Trading Lc holds 27,467 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 64,193 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,474 shares. Moreover, First Republic Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 51,102 shares. Geode Management Lc holds 0.04% or 2.29M shares. Proshare Advisors Lc accumulated 48,262 shares. Allstate Corp reported 4,379 shares stake. Eaton Vance accumulated 6,723 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% or 250 shares. Natl Pension stated it has 238,575 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 10,100 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 6,785 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 256,177 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions stated it has 14,406 shares. Wright invested in 0.19% or 1,742 shares. Grassi Mngmt owns 1,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc holds 1.82 million shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,100 shares. Cibc Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 92,419 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Allstate invested in 0.22% or 29,959 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Highland Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.2% or 9,762 shares. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 2.05 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Park Natl Oh stated it has 37,738 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd invested in 55,314 shares or 2.74% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 248,611 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Cypress Asset Inc Tx holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 10,115 shares.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 26.37 million shares to 23.74 million shares, valued at $1.54B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Etf (XLI).

