Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Akre Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $20.76 Million as Shares Rose; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Share Price Rose While Biondo Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 60,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, down from 64,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $268.71. About 452,702 shares traded or 15.30% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24M, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.31 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,089 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Beacon Fincl Group accumulated 5,267 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 36 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 69,960 shares. Petrus Comm Lta has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Guggenheim Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 34,208 shares in its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated has 1.52% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 57,700 are held by Fjarde Ap. Ckw Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 32,660 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 6,723 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Assocs Inc has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cibc World Markets Inc invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Hl Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Lvw Advisors Llc holds 15,033 shares.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $208,454 activity. 47,714 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares with value of $9.85M were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W. Kingsley Lawrence D bought $501,875 worth of stock.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “IDEXX Lets the 2019 Cat Out of the Bag – Motley Fool” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEXX Laboratories Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Idexx Laboratories Stock Gained 19% in 2018 – Motley Fool” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX CEO Establishes Wild Cat Conservation Foundation – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,535 shares to 55,178 shares, valued at $17.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 32,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Charles Schwab Invest invested in 392,091 shares. Moreover, Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Grimes holds 0.09% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 5,071 shares. Cap World Investors holds 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 1.08 million shares. The California-based Taylor Frigon Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.38% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Ledyard Fincl Bank holds 0.03% or 1,055 shares. First Republic Mgmt accumulated 209,504 shares. Pitcairn Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,408 shares. Hartford Management owns 9,346 shares. Bessemer invested in 0.01% or 10,230 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 72,682 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 40,205 shares or 0% of all its holdings.