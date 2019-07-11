Carmax (KMX) Share Value Rose While Hhr Asset Management Boosted Its Position; American Tower (AMT) Stock Value Rose While Cambridge Trust Company Has Boosted Its Holding

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 115,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,454 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.90 million, up from 842,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $88.66. About 794,890 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 6,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.70M, up from 109,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $209.09. About 1.08 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 25,120 shares to 202,035 shares, valued at $24.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 129,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 940,863 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.79% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cordasco Finance Ntwk has 121 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtn reported 6,401 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tradition Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 31,375 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 249,763 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 75,024 shares. Ruffer Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 77,551 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 94,222 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 53,594 shares. Old Bancorp In has 115,838 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 3,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Mercantile has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 36 were reported by Destination Wealth. Brown Advisory holds 0.5% or 2.53 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs holds 0.25% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 370,978 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc stated it has 160,762 shares. Moreover, Alexandria Ltd has 0.97% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The California-based Personal Cap Corp has invested 0.56% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cap Research Investors has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1,941 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt has 382,467 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 33,814 shares. Inc Ca stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 27.46 million shares. 18,849 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cullinan Associate Inc stated it has 49,870 shares. Kayne Anderson Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 10,800 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt holds 0.56% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 9,161 shares.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares to 8,913 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,932 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

