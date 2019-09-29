Carmax (KMX) Share Value Rose While Barr E S & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $692,300; Perkins Capital Management Decreased Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Holding by $319,500; Share Value Rose

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 53,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The institutional investor held 577,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 630,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 595,816 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 8,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 321,959 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.96M, down from 330,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 1.07 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Powerful Rally Builds On Monday’s Performance. King Consumer Ups CarMax, Roku Breakout, FAMG Leads To S&P 3,200 By Year-End Possible – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Nike, Micron, BlackBerry, Carnival and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.05% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 6,785 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Com holds 3,256 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 19,752 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Harvey Inv Limited Liability invested in 11,740 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 5,668 shares. Columbus Circle Investors holds 0.16% or 67,083 shares. 12,795 are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Personal Advsr Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Redmond Asset Mngmt Llc holds 86,533 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cannell Peter B And accumulated 768,816 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 98,291 shares. Gagnon Limited Liability Corp owns 82,317 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Mirage (NYSE:MGM) by 21,810 shares to 303,985 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Grp (NYSE:AMG) by 15,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.