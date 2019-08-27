Carmax (KMX) Share Value Rose While Asset Management Advisors Has Increased by $1.76 Million Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Bangor Savings Bank Lifted Position

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.26. About 8.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $79.64. About 468,217 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 5,019 shares to 229,057 shares, valued at $65.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,643 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co has 121,361 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest holds 3.23% or 35,517 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 3,871 shares. Wendell David Associates owns 2.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 124,524 shares. Rock Point Lc reported 0.46% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0.46% or 885,394 shares. Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated has 6.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mig Ltd Liability accumulated 5,441 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hodges Incorporated owns 48,473 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsr Llc reported 16,017 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership owns 3.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.52M shares. Joel Isaacson And Company Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 51,101 shares. 4.60M are owned by Bank Of Nova Scotia. Motley Fool Wealth Lc invested in 0.42% or 54,844 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares invested in 3.55% or 157,221 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur Capital Mngmt has 130,983 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 10,000 shares. South State holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 3,292 shares. Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 13,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 7,436 shares. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Northern Trust Corp invested 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Graybill Bartz And Associate stated it has 55,610 shares or 2.71% of all its holdings. Ls Limited Com owns 6,278 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 1,748 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 6,902 shares. Needham Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 105,500 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.02% or 448,410 shares. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 141,831 shares. Boston Prtn reported 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

