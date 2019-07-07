Carmax (KMX) Share Price Rose While Makaira Partners Has Lowered Position; North Run Capital LP Has Lowered Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Stake as Valuation Declined

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17 million, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 1.24 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 4.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 1.50 million shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 8.29% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN A RANGE OF $170 MLN TO $180 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Was $130 Million; 19/04/2018 – In Theaters This Fall, Brookdale’s Hugely Popular “Celebrate Aging Film Festival”; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – MASTER LEASE, GUARANTEED AT PARENT LEVEL BY CO, PROVIDES FOR TOTAL RENT IN 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $175 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND EXITED EQR, BKD, DDR, NMRK IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC BKD.N SAYS TERESA F. SPARKS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.63M for 16.51 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.27 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% negative EPS growth.

