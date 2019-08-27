Carmax (KMX) Position Increased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $8.61 Million as Market Value Declined

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 766.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 162,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 183,692 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, up from 21,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.61. About 821,439 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 26.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 157,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 751,580 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.46 million, up from 594,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $80.68. About 110,260 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 16,637 shares to 56,166 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,552 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,823 shares to 96,171 shares, valued at $27.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 124,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,912 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).