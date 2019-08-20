Carmax (KMX) Position Has Increased by Weitz Investment Management Inc; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Robecosam Ag Lowered Its Position by $5.19 Million

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 251,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.43M, up from 871,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 446,861 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 91,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 510,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.09M, down from 601,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.22. About 3.07 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm after Trump block; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay; 09/03/2018 – In Letter to Congress, Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 21/03/2018 – China intellectual property filings soar, hard to judge if it plays fair -UN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 29,132 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd has 1.05 million shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Davis Selected Advisers holds 5,046 shares. Prudential Inc reported 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 5,660 shares. Allstate holds 0.01% or 4,379 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 3,978 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 17,406 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 3,112 were accumulated by Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 545,040 shares. 6,948 were accumulated by Grp One Trading L P. Davenport & Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.82 million shares stake. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Betting on Upside for KMX Stock with Earnings Near – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 23,949 shares to 610,270 shares, valued at $95.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 207,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Qualcomm (QCOM) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: NVIDIA vs. Qualcomm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.