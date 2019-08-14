Carmax (KMX) Market Value Rose While Turtle Creek Asset Management Trimmed by $2.03 Million Its Stake; At&T Com (T) Share Value Rose While Waters Parkerson & Company Lowered Holding by $1.83 Million

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 59,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 323,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, down from 382,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 31.26 million shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 08/05/2018 – U.S. urges judge to force AT&T to scrap deal or sell DirecTV or Turner; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 29,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 651,050 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44M, down from 680,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.39. About 1.32 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,387 shares to 458,522 shares, valued at $37.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.27 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited invested 0.75% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bailard holds 116,930 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 986,832 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. First Bank & Trust Tru Of Newtown reported 83,420 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.95% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 31,537 shares. Albion Gp Ut reported 83,567 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.2% or 445,950 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12.81 million shares. D Scott Neal Inc owns 0.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 36,164 shares. 36.32 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Commerce. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.44% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lee Danner & Bass invested in 0.58% or 166,938 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp reported 6.59 million shares stake. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88M for 15.93 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 120,250 shares to 4.11 million shares, valued at $110.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 31,889 shares. Logan Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Dsam Prns (London) Limited reported 3,350 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 80 shares. First Manhattan Company owns 132,715 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 5,176 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 38,007 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3.49% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 0.04% or 24,778 shares. Axa holds 0.02% or 81,640 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Raymond James & Associate owns 108,533 shares. Gemmer Asset invested in 0% or 90 shares. Moreover, Academy Capital Mngmt Tx has 2.08% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 128,758 shares. Long Road Counsel Ltd Company owns 85,600 shares.

