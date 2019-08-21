Carmax (KMX) Market Value Rose While Budros Ruhlin & Roe Lowered Holding; Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose While Rbo & Co Cut by $3.22 Million Its Position

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $83.34. About 1.12 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 3.20 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,971 shares to 298,125 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89 million for 15.55 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,511 shares to 21,763 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.