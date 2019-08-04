Carmax (KMX) Market Valuation Rose While Makaira Partners Has Trimmed Position; Cohen Capital Management Upped Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by $500,563

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17M, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.34M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 766,309 shares traded or 149.66% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsam Prtn (London) Ltd reported 3,350 shares. Kanawha Mgmt Lc owns 0.13% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 13,698 shares. Dodge Cox has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ameriprise has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Jnba Advisors holds 0% or 52 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 239,750 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Conning reported 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 85,600 shares or 3.66% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 230,653 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited accumulated 34,208 shares. Argent owns 7,920 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc holds 20 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 926,584 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88 million for 16.04 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02M and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.