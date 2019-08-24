Carmax (KMX) Market Valuation Rose While Budros Ruhlin & Roe Decreased Its Holding; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Upped Holding

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $80.83. About 1.74M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 2,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 8,111 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 5,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10M shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15,841 shares to 40,276 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 16,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,410 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,782 shares. Aperio Gru Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 30,490 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moors Cabot accumulated 1,944 shares. Wafra reported 18,845 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0.04% or 2,048 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 2,234 shares. Harvey Inv Com Lc reported 35,767 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has 997 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Provident Investment Mgmt owns 3,458 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 35,846 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 4,718 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 790 shares. F&V Cap Lc holds 1,520 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Mngmt accumulated 1,250 shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 202,700 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Technology Select Sec Etf (XLK) by 9,391 shares to 12,928 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) by 5,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88M for 15.08 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 926,584 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Athena Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,900 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Summit Asset Management Ltd owns 4,671 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 65,476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Long Road Counsel Limited Co has invested 3.66% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Bancshares Of America De reported 1.43 million shares stake. 3.39M are owned by Broad Run Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 410 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Prns owns 0.59% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 382,600 shares. Nexus Investment Mngmt reported 3.48% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 85,321 shares.