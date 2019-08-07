Carmax (KMX) Holding Held by Asset Management Advisors Llc; Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Increased Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.89. About 1.06 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 5,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 243,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.63M, up from 238,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CarMax Shares Trade Higher After Positive Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CarMax +4% after comfortable profit beat – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl, a Georgia-based fund reported 108 shares. Two Sigma Secs Llc reported 6,346 shares. Covington Capital holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 0.01% or 18,514 shares. Madison Invest Holdg, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.50M shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 17,707 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc accumulated 768,374 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corp invested in 527,632 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 0.11% or 11,889 shares in its portfolio. Bloom Tree reported 4.98% stake. Verus Financial Partners holds 42,124 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. 132,715 are held by First Manhattan Company. Baillie Gifford & owns 457,023 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Management Ny, a New York-based fund reported 123,514 shares. Allstate stated it has 31,545 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.2% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Private Group Inc reported 1.14% stake. Lincoln National invested in 4,073 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 54,238 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 217,262 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Company reported 234 shares. Oppenheimer Com reported 55,630 shares. United Kingdom-based Dsam Partners (London) has invested 0.55% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Csat Investment Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 109 shares. Koshinski Asset Management reported 6,062 shares. 33,566 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Girard Prtnrs Limited owns 16,112 shares.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,249 shares to 47,624 shares, valued at $12.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 359,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,279 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.