Carmax (KMX) Holder Weitz Investment Management Has Lifted Holding; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Declined, Bank Of Montreal Has Lowered Stake

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 27.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 905,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.65M, down from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.3. About 1.16M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 251,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.43M, up from 871,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $83.77. About 485,809 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.16 billion for 15.02 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

