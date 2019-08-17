Carmax (KMX) Holder Makaira Partners Trimmed Position by $1.12 Million as Share Value Rose; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Cut Holding

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 83.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 175,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 34,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 210,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 1.24 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17M, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.05 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89 million for 15.86 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

