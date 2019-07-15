Carmax (KMX) Holder Makaira Partners Has Lowered Its Stake; As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Value Rose, Sky Investment Group Boosted Its Stake

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17 million, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $88.66. About 689,063 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $174.82. About 1.23 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning holds 0.01% or 3,669 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% or 207 shares. 75 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Investments Inc. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0.01% or 5,176 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Carroll Assocs has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 270 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 17,827 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd accumulated 5,668 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 10,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% or 11,985 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Nexus Inv Management invested in 3.48% or 337,350 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Pecaut And Company holds 5,000 shares. Capstone Advisors Inc holds 5,700 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89 million for 16.54 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. $154,143 worth of stock was sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 62,920 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.98% or 41,399 shares. Moreover, Conning has 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). American Natl Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 11,541 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8,142 shares. Moneta Group Inc Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1,894 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 258,341 are owned by Sirios Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Confluence Wealth Ltd has 4,275 shares. Bridges Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.38% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd invested in 89,508 shares. Interocean Capital Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Northrock Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 7,336 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 1,479 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Partnership invested in 56,290 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 36,305 shares.