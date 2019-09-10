Carmax (KMX) Holder Makaira Partners Decreased Its Stake by $1.12 Million; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose, Holder Confluence Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17M, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $86.59. About 1.02M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $169.66. About 4.43 million shares traded or 80.00% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $213.27 million for 16.28 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Markel invested in 5.75% or 4.91M shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 347,509 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 584,317 shares. Country Club Trust Com Na has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 32,660 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 25,106 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Old Natl Bancorporation In reported 115,838 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). New York-based Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.3% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 274,137 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication invested in 13,012 shares. 9,000 were reported by Park Circle.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 64,847 shares to 224,983 shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management owns 6,965 shares. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Lc has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Country Comml Bank owns 232 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Group accumulated 4,268 shares. Boys Arnold And Co Inc accumulated 6,792 shares. Gradient Invests Lc reported 0% stake. Sirios Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 258,341 shares. Cambridge has 205,095 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.14% stake. Associated Banc holds 121,956 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Family Firm accumulated 2,155 shares. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Inc has invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd accumulated 96,185 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.26% or 699,736 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 21.10 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

