Carmax (KMX) Holder Chilton Investment Co Has Decreased Holding by $12.43 Million as Stock Value Rose; Chemung Canal Trust Company Holding in Colgate Palmolive (CL) Has Increased by $2.27 Million

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 213.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 31,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 46,917 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, up from 14,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 2.24M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 144,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 348,427 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.25 million, down from 492,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 1.61M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $215.23M for 16.04 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 32,527 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Country Club Na invested in 2,349 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 28,546 shares stake. Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 59,643 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 575,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 8,721 shares in its portfolio. Madison stated it has 1.52 million shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Avenir Corporation accumulated 683,009 shares or 6.18% of the stock. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 8,090 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 32,050 shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). United Capital Advisers Ltd Llc reported 85,355 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 13,086 shares to 322,780 shares, valued at $63.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 6,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Finance Grp Inc invested in 6,963 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt has 197,785 shares. Mondrian owns 1.06 million shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Fin Llc holds 0.03% or 5,188 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd invested in 244,892 shares. First Fincl Bank holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 26,579 shares. 26 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com. Griffin Asset Management reported 25,302 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts Ltd owns 548,797 shares. Kistler invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Glovista Limited reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Yacktman Asset Management LP has invested 1.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lawson Kroeker Management Inc Ne, Nebraska-based fund reported 5,814 shares. 6,386 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Ltd Co Pa. Finemark Fincl Bank And Trust has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

