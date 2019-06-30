Carmax (KMX) Holder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Decreased Its Stake; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Holding in Unum Group (UNM) Lifted by $711,216

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.83. About 2.18M shares traded or 25.12% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 21,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,239 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 56,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 2.86 million shares traded or 44.10% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 10/05/2018 – Millennial moms file most Unum short term disability maternity claims; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Unum’s New Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BB+’; 28/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 31,369 shares to 112,380 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.63 million for 16.20 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Trade CarMax – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “CarMax (KMX) PT Raised to $99 at Morgan Stanley But Stock Likely To Tread Water Going Forward – StreetInsider.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What CarMax Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Betting on Upside for KMX Stock with Earnings Near – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Ballentine Prtn Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 50,382 shares. 65,476 are held by First Advisors Lp. Lvw Advsr Limited Company reported 15,033 shares stake. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 6,944 shares stake. Advisor Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc holds 0.56% or 24,535 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt holds 17,827 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Needham Inv Limited Liability Co stated it has 105,500 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 738 shares. Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 13,698 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). First Personal Svcs reported 1,614 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) invested in 49,061 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 12,257 shares or 0% of the stock. 365 are held by Sun Life. Thompson Invest Mngmt holds 0.06% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) or 9,175 shares. 1,514 are owned by Synovus Corp. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Quantum holds 0.49% or 26,758 shares in its portfolio. M&R Capital Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 7,622 shares. Century Companies Inc stated it has 338,883 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital invested in 0.12% or 87,428 shares. Korea owns 220,312 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Ma reported 0.03% stake. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.35% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd invested in 0% or 9,322 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 60,520 shares to 208,099 shares, valued at $27.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 5,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,593 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Unum Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on February 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Unum Group Announces Results of Long-term Care Reserve Review – Business Wire” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on May 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unum teams up with Fidelity Investments® to offer first-of-its-kind Student Debt Relief Program – Business Wire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.