Carmax (KMX) Holder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Cut Holding by $360,939 as Share Value Rose; Envestnet (ENV) Shareholder Whetstone Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding by $1.86 Million

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.07 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.48. About 246,033 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 01/05/2018 – Finalists Chosen for Envestnet & Investment Advisor Annual Asset Manager Awards; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.75% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 04/04/2018 – PMC Increases Throughput Efficiency and Job Quality with Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “This Time Is Not Different – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 30 – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $211.47M for 16.17 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,643 shares to 15,094 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 10,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Suntrust Banks Inc has 30,391 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Hl Finance Services Limited Liability Co has 1.12 million shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ariel Invs Lc owns 342,801 shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 2,763 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 814,815 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.14% stake. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Harris Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 378,836 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Atria Invs Lc reported 13,276 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Lp stated it has 519,806 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 11 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 534,278 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Pnc Financial Svcs Group has invested 0.04% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Pittenger And Anderson reported 0.01% stake. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 180,975 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.05% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 53,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 3.25 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Family Corp has 1.1% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 8,280 shares. 149,875 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 5,640 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0% or 6,783 shares.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.01 million for 39.51 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.