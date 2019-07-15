Carmax (KMX) Holder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Decreased Its Holding by $360,939; Boeing Company (BA) Stock Value Declined While Harbour Investment Management Cut Stake

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $361.8. About 3.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL ORDERS 255 ON COMPANY WEBSITE; 02/05/2018 – BOEING WORKING ON NEW SPACE VEHICLES LIKE PHANTOM EXP W/ DARPA; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 15/05/2018 – lnsitu and University of Alaska Fairbanks to Partner in Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $88.72. About 458,752 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX)

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was sold by McAllister Kevin G. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington owns 106,651 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt holds 0.09% or 2,124 shares in its portfolio. Lederer Associates Counsel Ca invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Strategies reported 0.28% stake. 15,980 are held by Harvey Capital Mngmt. Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 180,124 shares. Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Granite Inv Partners Llc has 2,684 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Mngmt LP invested in 14,601 shares. Novare Capital Management Ltd Co has 1,519 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Llc reported 8,149 shares. Summit Securities Gru Lc has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Texas-based Cadence Financial Bank Na has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,224 shares. Cadinha And Co Limited Liability Com reported 1,060 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s 737 program manger to retire – Seattle Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Boeing’s 737 Planes Might Not Fly Until 2020: Report – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing At $350 In Pre-Market: Our Buy Price, Also WeWork Won’t Work – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s Stunning Moment of Redemption – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.97 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 79,876 were accumulated by Stifel Financial. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 3,800 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 209,088 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 814,815 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.02% stake. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 12.03M shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Corp holds 77,551 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 0.56% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 24,535 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 5,902 shares. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 378,836 shares. 7,970 are owned by Da Davidson And Co. Bb&T holds 5,305 shares. Needham Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 105,500 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. The Oklahoma-based Asset Mngmt Advsr Ltd Co has invested 4.64% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,153 shares to 2,339 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Technology Select Sec Etf (XLK).

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CarMax (KMX) PT Raised to $99 at Morgan Stanley But Stock Likely To Tread Water Going Forward – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CarMax Analyst Raises Price Target After Strong Q1, But Says Comp Growth Could Slow – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CarMax Inc (KMX) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 06/21: (AXGT) (MBIO) (OCUL) (WORK) (ANAB) (LKSD) (PTN) (BYND) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.