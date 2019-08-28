Carmax (KMX) Holder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Bahl & Gaynor Has Lifted Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 18,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 974,915 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.57 million, up from 956,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $155.75. About 2.15M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $79.53. About 1.38 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88M for 14.84 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Technology Select Sec Etf (XLK) by 9,391 shares to 12,928 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,739 shares to 5,823 shares, valued at $379,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 35,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,701 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).