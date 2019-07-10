Carmax (KMX) Holder Broad Run Investment Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose; Accenture Plc (ACN) Holder Boston Research & Management Has Raised Its Position

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,231 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 26,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $191.09. About 1.20M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 175,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.39 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.75M, down from 3.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.58. About 1.33M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1,250 shares. 8,335 were accumulated by Neumann Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Associated Banc accumulated 1,900 shares. Cincinnati Corporation holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 345,000 shares. California-based West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.59% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Proshare Limited Liability Co has 78,847 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.81M shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.16% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jensen Mgmt Inc invested in 3.9% or 1.86M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability reported 1.55M shares stake. Exane Derivatives invested in 1,486 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Provident, a Michigan-based fund reported 55,552 shares. Cambridge Trust Company has 70,422 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.62 million for 16.34 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 4,088 shares. Akre Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.48% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Andra Ap holds 80,500 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 75,024 shares. Aviva Public Limited reported 64,193 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Com reported 3,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Park Circle stated it has 9,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 34,208 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Founders Ltd Liability Corp holds 162,763 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 5,033 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt has 0.05% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 72,900 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 26,700 shares. 1.93 million are held by Df Dent And Inc.

