Carmax (KMX) Holder Broad Run Investment Management Has Cut Position as Market Value Rose; Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Increased First Republic Bk (FRC) Position by $590,100

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc analyzed 175,625 shares as the company's stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 3.39M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.75M, down from 3.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.91 billion market cap company. It closed at $84.03 lastly. It is down 16.87% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company's stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 648,289 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares to 18,900 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 4,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,653 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Lc has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sq Llc owns 2.14M shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.01% or 30,391 shares in its portfolio. 7,436 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Weitz Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.12M shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 72,385 shares. Dodge & Cox has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Graybill Bartz Assoc holds 2.71% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 55,610 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Whittier Tru Commerce Of Nevada invested in 0% or 4 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation invested in 63,748 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2,875 are held by Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Farmers & Merchants Investments invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ubs Asset Management Americas has 584,317 shares.