Carmax (KMX) Holder Asset Management Advisors Raised Position; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Trimmed Stake by $1.80 Million

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $80.83. About 1.74 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 375,966 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.42 million, down from 385,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 12/04/2018 – Apple: Is the HomePod a Bust? — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries; 23/05/2018 – iPhone Czar Seeks $4.3 Billion IPO to Emerge From Apple’s Shadow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16,700 shares to 34,200 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 25,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).