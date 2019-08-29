Carmax (KMX) Holder Asset Management Advisors Increased Holding by $1.76 Million; Putnam Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.27. About 1.12M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 134,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 795,177 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.43M, up from 660,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $108. About 3.85M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 188,410 shares to 7.83M shares, valued at $422.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 28,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,227 shares, and cut its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

