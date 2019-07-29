CarMax Inc. (KMX) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is a company in the Auto Dealerships industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of CarMax Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.17% of all Auto Dealerships’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand CarMax Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.47% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has CarMax Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax Inc. 0.00% 24.70% 4.60% Industry Average 9.56% 21.74% 8.44%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting CarMax Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax Inc. N/A 73 15.83 Industry Average 213.71M 2.23B 18.86

CarMax Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CarMax Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Industry Average 1.33 2.17 2.82 2.67

With consensus target price of $99.63, CarMax Inc. has a potential upside of 9.28%. The potential upside of the peers is 11.13%. CarMax Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CarMax Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CarMax Inc. -2.33% 1.16% 23.7% 15.49% 17.17% 20.99% Industry Average 2.58% 8.49% 25.05% 18.14% 38.87% 28.98%

For the past year CarMax Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CarMax Inc. are 2.5 and 0.5. Competitively, CarMax Inc.’s competitors have 1.38 and 0.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. CarMax Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CarMax Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

CarMax Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.29. Competitively, CarMax Inc.’s competitors are 28.50% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Dividends

CarMax Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CarMax Inc.’s peers beat CarMax Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

CarMax Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic and imported vehicles; sells vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and provides extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also offers reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and provides financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with other financial institutions. In addition, it sells new vehicles under franchise agreements. As of March 30, 2017, the company operated 170 used car stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.