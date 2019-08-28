Carlyle Group Lp/The (CG) Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Has Cut Its Stake by $14.59 Million; As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Howard Capital Management Decreased by $4.84 Million Its Position

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 103,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 139,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 3.31M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Carlyle Group Lp/The (CG) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 810,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The institutional investor held 555,007 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Carlyle Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 153,031 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 26/05/2018 – France’s Apax Is Said to Near Deal to Buy Expereo From Carlyle; 02/04/2018 – Carlyle Is Said to Be Parting Ways With Two Property Executives; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Carlyle Euro Clo 2018-1 Dac; 01/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO 2014-2-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 05/04/2018 – Carlyle picks rich fruit with Accolade Wines deal; 09/05/2018 – Movies: Review: `Always at the Carlyle’ Hints at Scandal, Chooses Discretion; 05/03/2018 HCR ManorCare files for bankruptcy with $7.1 billion in debt; 10/04/2018 – Vitol and Carlyle Group pull €2bn Varo Energy IPO; 28/05/2018 – ALTAMIR SCA ALMP.PA – APAX PARTNERS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH CARLYLE GROUP TO ACQUIRE 100% OF EXPEREO; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ACOSTA’S CFR TO CAA2; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Raymond James Associate holds 399,507 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 50 shares. 200 are held by Hudock Capital Limited Liability Company. Alkeon Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.47% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 94,677 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic holds 0.03% or 325,299 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny reported 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Geode Ltd Llc has invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). 2,100 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). 1.80M are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Pnc Ser Group reported 154,160 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors accumulated 12,136 shares or 0% of the stock.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 4,851 shares to 156,510 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices ( (IHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.28% or 84,344 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 13,210 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested in 277,270 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 470,599 are owned by Terril Brothers. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 589,814 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Com stated it has 6,069 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv has 0.26% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 22,075 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 43.15M shares. Tirschwell And Loewy invested in 0.07% or 10,900 shares. 19,321 are held by Smith Moore. 43,384 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated. Janney Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mackenzie Financial Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 230,767 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.49 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.