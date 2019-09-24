Carlyle Group LP (CG) Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Holding by $1.21 Million as Shares Rose; Raytheon Co New Cl A (RTN) Holder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Trimmed Its Stake by $425,407 as Stock Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co New Cl A (RTN) by 46.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 2,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 2,782 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $484,000, down from 5,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $196.74. About 1.54M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 55,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The institutional investor held 321,291 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.27 million, down from 376,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 959,879 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 04/04/2018 – Carlyle pays $1bn for Australia’s biggest wine producer; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-CHAMP sells Accolade Wines to Carlyle for A$1 bln – AFR; 20/04/2018 – The Carlyle Group L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Seaspan; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO 2014-1, Ltd./LLC Refi Nts; Issues New Issue Report; 19/03/2018 – VARO SAYS ITS UNDERLYING EBITDA INCREASED TO $371 MLN IN 2017 FROM $328 MLN IN 2016; 04/04/2018 – CHAMP IS SAID AGREED A$1B DEAL TO SELL ACCOLADE TO CARLYLE: AFR; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 RATINGS TO ORTHO-CLINICAL’S PROPOSED BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WELLDYNERX TO B3; STABLE OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – CARLYLE’S ADAM METZ, JASON LEE ARE SAID TO BE LEAVING FIRM; 25/05/2018 – APAX PARTNERS TO BUY EXPEREO FROM CARLYLE, TERMS UNDISCLOSED

More notable recent The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carlyle Group +2.2% as Citi adds to positive catalyst watch – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Carlyle Group Partners with Former Domino’s CEO Patrick Doyle – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 09/04/2019: YRD, RBS, CG, DPZ, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carlyle considers U.S. listing of Addison Lee Minicabs – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carlyle Group: 10% Yield With Substantial Upside Explained – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 27,117 shares to 48,582 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (QQXT) by 61,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Globalscape Inc (NYSEMKT:GSB).

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 48.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CG’s profit will be $126.26M for 17.91 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold CG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 7.80% more from 39.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 3,578 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 440,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has 0.02% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Jane Street Grp Ltd has 19,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.3% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) or 207,571 shares. Qci Asset Inc reported 0% stake. Mcgowan Gru Asset Mgmt holds 1.33% or 374,799 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Company holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 3.45M shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 33,075 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 4,050 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 1,700 shares. Alkeon Capital Lc invested in 5.14 million shares or 0.46% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa invested in 0.27% or 22,098 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 53,717 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.04% or 5,648 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank accumulated 0.21% or 6,878 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 2.29M shares. Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.97% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Gsa Cap Prns Llp reported 7,066 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot holds 0.34% or 15,321 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Com Ltd holds 209,882 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.17% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust stated it has 0.44% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.46% or 1.62M shares. First Comml Bank reported 19,264 shares stake. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 3,152 shares.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49 million for 17.20 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $73.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Science (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,988 shares to 14,361 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Inc (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN), Hanwha Systems partner to upgrade Identification Friend or Foe systems – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Raytheon offers boosterless SkyCeptor weapon for Poland’s Narew air defense system – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CPI Aerostructures Authorized by Raytheon to Begin Next Phase of Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.