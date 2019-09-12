Carlyle Group LP (CG) Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Cut Holding by $15.90 Million; As 3M Company Com (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Position

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 722,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.11 million, down from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 1.06M shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to Sell Specialty Chemicals Unit to Carlyle for EUR10.1B; 21/05/2018 – CARLYLE SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE INDONESIA DEALMAKER WINARTA; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL NV AKZO.AS – FOLLOWING DEDUCTION OF DEAL AND SEPARATION RELATED COSTS, AS WELL AS OTHER PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED LIABILITIES, THE NET PROCEEDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE AROUND €7.5 BILLION; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to Take Over Shipping Vessels From Carlyle, Others in $450 Million Deal; 19/03/2018 – VARO SAYS AIMS TO ACHIEVE IN MEDIUM TERM HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH OF UNDERLYING EBITDA, PRIMARILY THROUGH ORGANIC GROWTH; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Carlyle set to close new Asia fund at US$6.5b – sources – The Edge Markets; 14/03/2018 – DiscoverOrg Announces Strategic Investment from The Carlyle Group; 18/05/2018 – Carlyle: Equity for the Transaction Will Be Provided by Carlyle Europe Technology Partners; 10/04/2018 – Varo Energy cancels plans for IPO on Euronext; 11/04/2018 – Harbus Journal: Exclusive: Interview with Carlyle Co-Founder David Rubenstein

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (MMM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,066 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60 million, down from 39,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $170.28. About 1.49 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.63 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $593.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 1,866 shares to 35,054 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Sm Etf (TWOK) by 13,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Hi Etf.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold CG shares while 35 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 48.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CG’s profit will be $126.26 million for 17.46 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.09% negative EPS growth.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 185,787 shares to 271,051 shares, valued at $56.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 114,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).