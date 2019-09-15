Carlyle Group LP (CG) Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Trimmed Position; Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Shareholder Harbourvest Partners Cut Its Position by $792,848 as Market Value Declined

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 526,187 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 147,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 542,703 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, down from 690,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 1.10M shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 27/03/2018 – Carlyle wins battle for Akzo Nobel unit; 23/05/2018 – MOVES-Carlyle Group hires two senior execs for Southeast Asian deals; 11/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Is Said to Snag Carlyle for $10 Billion Funding; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – TRANSACTION SIGNIFICANTLY ACCRETIVE TO SEASPAN’S EARNINGS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Carlyle Group 1Q EPS 30c; 19/03/2018 – VARO SAYS ITS UNDERLYING EBITDA INCREASED TO $371 MLN IN 2017 FROM $328 MLN IN 2016; 26/03/2018 – Carlyle-owned Brazilian toy retailer postpones IPO; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Carlyle Glbl Mrkt Strgs CLO 2014-2-R Ltd. Nts Rtgs; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel Selling Specialty Chemicals to Carlyle Group for EUR10.1B

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $569.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 35,948 shares to 211,364 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Ins Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 205,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 48.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CG’s profit will be $126.26M for 17.43 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.09% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1.