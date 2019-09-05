Carlyle Group LP (CG) Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Increased Its Position by $425,286 as Valuation Rose; As Trecora Res (TREC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Lowered by $1.80 Million Its Position

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trecora Res (TREC) by 60.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The hedge fund held 131,401 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 331,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trecora Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15M market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 25,456 shares traded. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS PRIOR TO THIS APPOINTMENT, CARTER SERVED AS THE COMPANY’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M; 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC)

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 690,184 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 666,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 1.34 million shares traded or 26.41% up from the average. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 19/03/2018 – Vitol, Carlyle to list oil downstream venture Varo in Amsterdam; 26/04/2018 – Bain Capital targets $4 bln for new Asia fund; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI INCLUDES ASSUMED THIRD PARTY NET DEBT OF ABOUT $1.0 BLN & $140 MLN OF FUTURE VESSEL PAYMENTS; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Shimkus: Traveling Help Desk: Carlyle; 11/04/2018 – Harbus Journal: Exclusive: Interview with Carlyle Co-Founder David Rubenstein; 24/05/2018 – Carlyle’s Rubenstein Builds Family Office With Outside Ambitions; 13/04/2018 – BC Partners, Advent Are Said to Vie for Sanofi’s Generics Unit; 11/05/2018 – Lulu Yilun Chen: Scoop: Ant Financial gets Carlyle, Canada Pension Plan to back funding. With new details of Ant’s financials; 10/04/2018 – CARLYLE AND OIL TRADER VITOL ON BRINK OF PULLING 2 BLN EURO VARO ENERGY FLOAT – SKY NEWS; 26/03/2018 – CARLYLE IS SAID TO WIN AUCTION TO BUY AKZO NOBEL’S ARM: FT

Analysts await Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. TREC’s profit will be $988,602 for 56.94 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Trecora Resources for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.