Carlyle Group LP (CG) Holder Natixis Decreased Stake; Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Upped Position

Natixis decreased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 71.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 2.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The institutional investor held 807,731 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 567,667 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 26/04/2018 – Bain Capital targets $4 bln for new Asia fund; 10/04/2018 – Vitol and Carlyle Group pull €2bn Varo Energy IPO; 01/05/2018 – Carlyle Group 1Q Net $33.8M; 25/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 25); 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Prelim Rtg To Carlyle C17 CLO Re: Refinancing; 19/03/2018 – VARO SAYS HAS INTENTION TO PAY OUT A DIVIDEND OF 30-50 PCT OF ITS UNDERLYING PROFIT AFTER TAXATION; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP. SSW IS TAKING OVER COLLECTION OF SHIPPING VESSELS FROM CARLYLE GROUP,OTHER INVESTORS IN $450 MILLION DEAL – WSJ CITING; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Javier Blas: EXCLUSIVE: #Oil Trader Vitol and Private Equity Group Carlyle to Announce @VaroEnergy IPO Next Week — via…; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN ACQUIRES GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 576,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 16.19M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782.22M, up from 15.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57 million shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers; 16/03/2018 – Federal Probe Expands to Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Are Said to Improperly Alter Documents; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N EXPECTS $4 BILLION IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019 – INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Settlement Amount Was Fully Accrued as of March 31; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 80,179 shares to 96,508 shares, valued at $32.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 129,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.