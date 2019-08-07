Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Holding In At&T (T) Was Lifted; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose While Cypress Asset Management Upped Stake by $1.26 Million

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 237.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 5,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,280 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 2,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $243.06. About 1.39 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 14.21 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,275 shares to 85,865 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 65,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,292 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group: A Low Dividend But Growing At 20% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Mngmt Corp reported 1,609 shares. Chase Investment Counsel reported 1.56% stake. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 1,682 shares in its portfolio. 4.24M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. Quantres Asset Management holds 1.7% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ing Groep Nv has invested 1.67% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Essex Finance Ser holds 0.6% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,050 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.73% stake. Hartford Financial accumulated 3,802 shares. Omers Administration Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Zweig owns 1.22% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 44,266 shares. First Business Finance Services holds 0.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,676 shares. 26,131 were accumulated by Bbva Compass Commercial Bank.