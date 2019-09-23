Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Lowered Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake by $465,055; Share Value Rose; As Tetra Tech (TTEK) Market Value Rose, Holder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Cut by $960,882 Its Holding

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Tetra Tech (TTEK) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 12,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 61,126 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, down from 73,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Tetra Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $84.38. About 699,269 shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 10,332 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 11,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 3.47 million shares traded or 75.36% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,287 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 512,679 shares. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas holds 1,771 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Llc invested in 46,973 shares. 4,715 were accumulated by S&Co. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Grp Llp has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,410 shares. Twin Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,188 shares. Moreover, Armstrong Henry H Assocs has 0.06% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,626 shares. Hwg Hldgs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,956 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1,059 were accumulated by Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs reported 192,204 shares. 37.34 million were accumulated by Vanguard Group Incorporated. Sonata owns 4,451 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Costco (COST) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Target – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Rentals Rides on Strong End Market Demand, Costs High – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Carnival Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Otis Gold Amends and Files Kilgore Preliminary Economic Assessment – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tetra Tech wins $48M USAID global marine pollution prevention contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 95 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 0.62% more from 44.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 1.08M shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated reported 117,872 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 9,418 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 11,706 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 20,500 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc stated it has 17,913 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kames Public Limited Com accumulated 1.10 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Laurion Capital Mngmt LP invested in 7,238 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Llc owns 7.89% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 443,678 shares. 1.14 million were accumulated by Macquarie Group Limited. M&T National Bank Corporation owns 4,070 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc has 0.04% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Strs Ohio reported 20,200 shares stake.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 12,988 shares to 62,452 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honda Motor Adr (NYSE:HMC) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).