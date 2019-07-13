Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Upped Position in At&T (T) by $650,101 as Market Valuation Rose; Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Cut Holding by $1.30 Million as Stock Rose

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 36,504 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 21.45 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Global Opp Eqty Tr (BOE) by 436,110 shares to 904,742 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Nigeria Index Etf by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Rmb Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 149,560 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc accumulated 0.03% or 186,927 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0% or 44,881 shares. City Of London Com Limited holds 0.03% or 48,436 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 364,687 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 561 shares stake. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 27 shares. Mariner Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 22,189 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Q Global Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Round Table Svcs Lc holds 0.05% or 13,149 shares in its portfolio. Rivernorth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.28% or 415,513 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc holds 2,568 shares. Pnc Financial Gru has 8,900 shares. Landscape Cap Limited Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Maryland-based Heritage Corporation has invested 1.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Saybrook Nc has 0.21% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,709 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 36,887 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Essex Inv Mngmt Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company has 48,052 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Sei Investments invested in 2.02M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Mai Cap Management invested 0.74% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Laffer Invests owns 63,747 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oarsman Cap Inc invested in 42,027 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Hodges Capital has 58,764 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP has 13,825 shares. Connecticut-based Founders Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Caprock Grp invested in 48,954 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) holds 0.06% or 12,499 shares.

