Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Increased Position in At&T (T) by $650,101 as Shares Rose; Petroleum & Resources Has Trimmed Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Position by $1.72 Million

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 30/03/2018 – HON HAI PRECISION 2317.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$138.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 42,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.95M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pitcairn invested 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rothschild Investment Il accumulated 393,145 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd stated it has 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shell Asset Company has 1.43 million shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. 57,670 were accumulated by Lodestar Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 65,245 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Heritage Investors Mngmt has invested 1.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 552,112 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Co reported 7,882 shares. Washington Tru holds 0.78% or 461,984 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt accumulated 20,533 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Westchester Cap has invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sterneck Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Losing “Friends” and “The Office” Won’t Matter to Netflix in the Long Run – Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Southern Co, CF Industries Holdings and National-Oilwell Varco – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: KeyCorp, CF Industries and General Electric – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) ROE Of 8.1% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.