Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Cut By $430,780 Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Holding; Needham Investment Management Has Upped By $3.00 Million Its Wabtec (WAB) Holding

Needham Investment Management Llc increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 603.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc acquired 42,250 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 49,250 shares with $3.53M value, up from 7,000 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $13.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.86. About 746,685 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 27.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 2,534 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc holds 6,778 shares with $1.16 million value, down from 9,312 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $96.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $163.52. About 308,516 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diageo issues positive update – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo Shakes Up The Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Battle Of Trafalgar And The Failure Of Portfolio Theory – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diageo faces potential strike in Scotland – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: AT&T Mulls a DIRECTV Move; Diageo Faces Trade Challenges – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) stake by 18,000 shares to 157,000 valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) stake by 140,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Wabtec Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WAB) 5.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Wabtec Derailed in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wabtec To Consolidate Boise And Erie Operations – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BNSF progresses on battery-electric locomotive – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 17,125 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0.22% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 599,447 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 196 shares. Macroview Management Ltd owns 5 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 27 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co invested in 0% or 2,476 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 6,154 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Company holds 66,606 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 14,410 are held by Roberts Glore & Il. 41,066 are owned by First Republic Investment. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 623 shares. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Morgan Stanley owns 101,923 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 4,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,211 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. 16.97 million shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, worth $1.19B. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of stock. The insider DeNinno David L bought $193,530.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83’s average target is 15.50% above currents $71.86 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had 8 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”. On Monday, September 16 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of WAB in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating.