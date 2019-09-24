Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Trimmed Costco Whsl New (COST) Position By $465,055; National Healthcare (NHC)’s Sentiment Is 2.12

National Healthcare Corp (NHC) investors sentiment increased to 2.12 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.69, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 72 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 34 sold and decreased stock positions in National Healthcare Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 6.09 million shares, down from 6.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding National Healthcare Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 23 Increased: 51 New Position: 21.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 13.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 1,655 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc holds 10,332 shares with $2.91 million value, down from 11,987 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $126.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $287.57. About 2.06 million shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food

The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About shares traded. National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) has risen 24.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NHC News: 04/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE 1Q OPER REV. $242.96B; 08/03/2018 – National HealthCare Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORP NHC.A SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 03/05/2018 – NHC Announces 4.2% Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit; 04/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE 1Q OPER REV. $243.0M; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 04/05/2018 – CORRECT: NATIONAL HEALTHCARE 1Q OPER REV. $243.0M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 48C, EST 51C

More notable recent National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NHC Announces $25 Million Stock Repurchase Program – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NHC Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NHC Announces Common Dividend – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NHC Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NHC Appoints Josh A. McCreary As General Counsel, SVP And Secretary – Business Wire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Dean Capital Management holds 0.65% of its portfolio in National HealthCare Corporation for 7,655 shares. Dean Investment Associates Llc owns 39,745 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, James Investment Research Inc has 0.31% invested in the company for 53,074 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,005 shares.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The companyÂ’s skilled nursing facilities offer medical services prescribed by physicians, as well as licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. It has a 17.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s medical specialty units comprise memory care units and subacute nursing units that offer specialized care and programs for persons with AlzheimerÂ’s or related disorders; and assisted living centers provide personal care services and assistance with general activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, meal preparation, and medication management.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.42 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W bought $727,935 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd owns 21,249 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 749,246 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il invested in 1.31% or 41,875 shares. Carderock Cap stated it has 17,222 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. First National Bank Of Omaha has 51,466 shares. 8,645 were reported by King Luther Capital Management. Pitcairn Co invested in 0.33% or 12,475 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability Company invested in 101,966 shares. Eagle Ridge holds 921 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 1.13% stake. Jacobson Schmitt Advsrs Ltd stated it has 4.23% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,041 shares. Financial Counselors Incorporated owns 62,716 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Target – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Assessing Retail Standout Costco (COST) Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports August Sales Results – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bernstein points to Costco downside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Costco Wholesale has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $286.42’s average target is -0.40% below currents $287.57 stock price. Costco Wholesale had 22 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Wednesday, September 11 to “Perform” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $243 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. Bernstein downgraded the shares of COST in report on Thursday, September 19 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, June 3 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, September 6.