Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) Has Decreased by $430,780 as Shares Declined; Manulife Finl (MFC) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Boosted Its Holding

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 38,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 875,236 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.91 million, up from 837,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 1.28M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Brings Canada’s First Corporate Green Bond Since 2015; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 2,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 6,778 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 9,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $163.9. About 348,630 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diageo Streamlines Products – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Forbes.com with their article: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo Shakes Up The Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diageo plc 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo Benefits From Rising Spirit Prices – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy to Ride Chinaâ€™s Emerging Wealth – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) Stock Rose 6% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Court dismisses Mosten claims vs. Manulife – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Manulife Financial: An Investment Solution For You – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,070 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,216 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP).