Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Increased Its Holding in At&T (T) as Share Price Rose; Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 112,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 256,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.32M, down from 369,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $205.74. About 2.40M shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 02/04/2018 – Adam Klasfeld: Breaking: A judge certified some class action sexual discrimination claims against Goldman Sachs.Ruling:… htt; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FAIL IN VOTE; 19/03/2018 – Berlin looks to Goldman Sachs for finance job; 09/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS DEEPWATER OIL PROJECTS ARE BECOMING PROFITABLE; 03/05/2018 – EX-GOLDMAN SACHS PROGRAMMER’S CONVICTION UPHELD BY N.Y. COURT; 10/05/2018 – GS Americas Credit Finance Group Co-Heads on Leveraged Loans (Video); 19/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June – sources LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reu; 14/05/2018 – PABLO SALAME AND ISABELLE EALET TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 21/03/2018 – GOLDMAN COMMENTS ON CHINA COMMODITIES OUTLOOK IN EMAILED NOTE; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MARCUS GOAL IS TO ADDRESS CONSUMER PAIN POINTS

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 33.78M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory accumulated 0.01% or 140 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.08% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Architects stated it has 30 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blume Capital Mngmt owns 24,840 shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 219,570 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Cap Corporation has 0.31% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 40,668 shares. 31,341 were reported by Hgk Asset Management. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited has 9,780 shares. Swift Run Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 33,879 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc holds 0.07% or 39,518 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 6,406 shares stake. World reported 0.05% stake. Qs Limited Co reported 7,480 shares.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,692 shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $659.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 174,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 9.28 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.